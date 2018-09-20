Jersey boys soccer team plays two tight games to start week
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
JERSEY - The Jersey boys soccer team had two tough matches to start the week against very solid teams.
The Panthers lost to Highland 2-1 Tuesday night after two penalty kicks in an overtime match at Jersey. The game was knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation.
Andrew Kribs continued his scoring prowess with a goal against Highland.
Waterloo defeated the Panthers 2-1 on Monday night. Kribs also scored in that match and Sam Bartels assisted.