JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s soccer team gave Quincy Notre Dame a tough match, but Panthers fell 2-0 in the IHSA Class 2A Effingham Regional final at Jerseyville, although it didn’t dampen the 20-4 overall season.

Jersey graduates 10 seniors and each have meant a significant amount to the Panthers’ soccer program, head coach Scott Burney said. The 10 seniors are: Jake Witt, Chace Tallman, Alex Roth, Walter Becker, Zac Ridenhour, Jake Stephens, James Holmes, Drake Kanallakan, Dylan Marshall and Alex Goldacker.

The boys at Jersey typically play multiple sports and Burney said all the seniors are outstanding athletes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We won’t be able replace them, but we will try to fill some kids in some spots,” the coach said. “We will be young next year. We do have several sophomores and juniors on the team who know what it takes to be successful.”

Burney said Quincy Notre Dame had a solid team and he understands now why a lot of teams up north think they were one of the state’s best teams. Quincy Notre Dame had four freshmen on the field for much of the game and they went head to head with his seniors, Burney said of their athleticism.

The Jersey soccer coach gives a post-game speech after each match. He said the one after the Quincy Notre Dame loss was quite emotional for him and his senior players.

“I could see tears in their eyes and it got to me,” he said. “We have been really close the last four years.”

He told the seniors this is one of the best boys soccer teams Jersey has ever had, winning 20 games, matching the 2012 team and breaking the school record for 15 shutouts. The team also broke several other records and it was a season to remember, the coach said.

More like this: