ST. LOUIS - Jersey's boys baseball team had an experience of a lifetime Tuesday afternoon, as they played a game inside Busch Stadium in St. Louis against Jackson, Mo.

Jackson topped Jersey 12-7 in the varsity high school contest, but the boys left with memories of playing on the Busch Stadium turf just like the big-league players. The Cardinals played after the Jersey-Jackson matchup.

Blake Wittman had a big day for the Panthers, blasting a home run, double and batting in two runs. Lance Kluesner of Jackson was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits on three earned runs in three innings of work. He had three strikeouts.

Brett Tuttle added a home run for Jersey.

Seth Essner had two hits for Jackson, while teammate Tyler Martin had a triple and scored two runs.

Jackson improves to 18-8, Jersey is now an even 12-12 overall on the season. Harris added two hits for Jackson.

