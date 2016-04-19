ROXANA – Area small-school track and field teams took to the track Monday evening for the 58th boys edition and 29th girls edition of the Roxana Relays meet at Charlie Raich Field.

Jersey won the boys meet with 91 points, followed by Highland at 83, the host Shells with 54 and East Alton-Wood River and Madison tying at 27. Mascoutah won the girls meet with 91 points, followed by Jersey with 83, Highland at 58.5, Roxana at 27.5 and EAWR at 27.

“I was really happy with a lot of things that happened tonight,” said Shells coach Juli Akal. “I was especially pleased with Jordan Hawkins in the throws tonight; he broke his personal best record, the meet record and broke his own school record tonight (in the discus throw), so that was a big highlight.

”I was really happy with David Loeffen in the jumps tonight, a couple of our relay teams had big nights (in the boys' competition); Kyrston Scifres in the 3,200 was a highlight (in the girls competition). Overall, I thought we did pretty well.”

“I've got a young group and this is a pretty competitive meet,” said Oiler coach Russ Colona. “I thought our kids ran pretty well; we got some PRs individually, we picked up two medals.”

Monday's meet was good preparation for next week's Madison County small-school championship, set for April 25 at Roxana, and the coming Prairie State Conference championship which the Oilers will be hosting May 2. “That's what we're building for,” Colona said.

Here are the results from the meet involving area athletes and teams:

BOYS

100 METERS: Dylan Marshall, Jersey, second (11.72); Austin Eaton, Civic Memorial, third (12.03); Ken Wilson, Roxana, fourth (12.06); Kenny Price, CM, fifth (12.21); TJ Wilson, East Alton-Wood River, eighth (12.57); JD Thaxton, Roxana, 10th (12.70); Quinton Dial, Jersey, 11th (13.34)

3,200 METERS: Drew Bertman, Jersey, third (10:59.50); Christian Cazier, Jersey, fifth (11:14); Sam Hurst, CM, sixth (12:25); Drake Stevenson, CM, seventh (13:05); Jazz Richardson, Roxana, eighth (13:25); Devin Thomeckek, Roxana, ninth (13:30)

4X100 RELAY: Jersey, second (45.81); EAWR, fourth (47.00); CM, fifth (47.38); Roxana, sixth (48.10)

4X800 RELAY: Jersey, second (8:40.40); EAWR, third (9:03.50); Roxana, fourth (9:28.60); CM, fifth (9:48.40)

4X400 RELAY: Roxana, first (3:34.70); CM, third (3:39.40); Jersey, fifth (3:44.80)

110 HURDLES: Mitch Goelten, Jersey, first (16.40); Randy Little, Roxana, second (16.81); Thomas Rexing, Jersey, third (17.38); Dalton Miller, EAWR, fourth (17.44); Eian McIntire, CM, seventh (19.06)

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Jersey, first (3:50.30); CM, second (3:57.20); Roxana, fourth (4:01.90); EAWR, sixth (4:55.90)

4X110 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY: Jersey, first (1:02.50); CM, third (1:06); Roxana, fourth (1:06.20)

DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY: Jersey, first (11:20.20); EAWR, third (11:53.60); CM, fourth (12:14); Roxana, fifth (12:19.80)

4X200 RELAY: Jersey, first (1:35.80); Roxana, second (1:36.20); CM, fourth (1:37.90); EAWR, fifth (1:38)

SHOT PUT: Jordan Hawkins, Roxana, first (47-3); Trey Kelly, Roxana, second (39-1.75); Austin Bartling, CM, third (36-4.75); Jaden Craigmiles, Jersey, fourth (35-9); Brandon Yarborough, EAWR, seventh (33.7.5); Brandon Branch, CM, ninth (32-11.5); Caleb Osborne, EAWR, 10th (31-4.5)

DISCUS THROW: Jordan Hawkins, Roxana, first (170-5; personal, meet and school record); Josh Claxton, Jersey, second (117-4); Jake Brockman, CM, third (113-0); Hunter O'Brien, EAWR, fourth (104-1.5); Clayton Lesemann, CM, fifth (114-0.5); Geramy Millender, Roxana, seventh (96-7.5); Josh Shaw, Jersey, ninth (86-10.5); Brandon Yarborough, EAWR, 10th (70-4)

HIGH JUMP: Austin Kimbrel, Jersey, second (5-10); Jarrett Laquement, CM, third (5-8); David Diest, Jersey, fourth (5-8); Marcus Hartnett, Roxana, sixth (5-4); Eian McIntire, CM, sixth (5-4); Brady Lewis, Roxana, seventh (5-2); Phil Tierney, EAWR, ninth (4-8)

LONG JUMP: David Loeffen, Roxana, third (18-8.5); Michael Stevenson, CM, fourth (18-5); Al Shaw, Jersey, fifth (18-0); Chad Callies, CM, sixth (17-8); Thadeous Weaver, EAWR, seventh (17-6); Kirklyn Hansen, Jersey, ninth (16-3.5); Chris Pulley, Roxana, 10th (16-0.5); Hunter O'Brien, EAWR, 11th (15-10).

TRIPLE JUMP: David Loeffen, Roxana, first (40-7); Brett Lane, CM, second (38-10); Marcus Hartnett, Roxana, fourth (36-5); Charles Thompson, Jersey, fifth (36-2.5); Josh Shaw, Jersey, sixth (35-11); Frank Trost, CM, ninth (34-1.5); Hunter O'Brien, EAWR, 10th (33-6)

GIRLS

100 METERS: Kiara Chapman, Jersey, third (13.96); Caroline Crawford, Jersey, fourth (14.06); Taylor Jackson, Roxana, fifth (14.59); Erin Zobrist, CM, sixth (16.40); Carissa Gilreath, EAWR, eighth (18.87); Kirsten Niethe, EAWR, ninth (19.40)

3,200 METERS: Alex Singleton, CM, first (12:09.30); Kryston Scifres, Roxana, second (12:16.90); Haley Kerpan, EAWR, third (13:08.60); Abby Dial, Jersey, fifth (16:03.20)

4X100 RELAY: Jersey, second (55.44); EAWR, third (56.75); CM, fourth (56.84)

4X800 RELAY: Jersey, second (11:04.20); Roxana, fourth (12:15.60)

4X400 RELAY: Jersey, first (4:11.80); EAWR, third (4:43.94)

100 HURDLES: Claire Walsh, Jersey, second (18.07); Taylor Jackson, Roxana, third (18.62) Sara Lamer, Jersey, fourth (19.00)

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Roxana, third (2.22.70); EAWR, fourth (2:38.70)

4X100 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY: Jersey, first (1:08.30)

DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY: Jersey, third (13:56.20); Roxana, fourth (14:36.70); CM, fifth (16:00.40)

4X200 RELAY: Jersey, second (1:54.40); CM, third (1:58.40); EAWR, fourth (2:01.30); Roxana, sixth (2:17.70)

SHOT PUT: Allie Troeckler, CM, second (31-11.5); Kyla Allen, Jersey, fifth (27-5.75); Jessica Mays, CM, sixth (26-2.25); Jenna Rudd, Roxana, seventh (25-11.5); Lily Wittman, Jersey, eighth (25-4); Kimberly Gildersleeve, EAWR, 10th (24-4); Darby Hobbs, Roxana, 11th (23-7.5)

DISCUS THROW: Jessica Mays, CM, first (96-7); Kyla Allen, Jersey, fourth (75-7); Jenna Rudd, Roxana, fifth (73-2); Madie Murray, Jersey, sixth (70-4.5); Lydia Eldridge, CM, seventh (67-7); Kimberly Gildersleeve, EAWR, eighth (60-0); Darby Hobbs, Roxana, ninth (44-0)

HIGH JUMP: Claire Walsh, Jersey, first (4-8); Sydney Merle, Jersey, second (4-6); Brooke Davis, Roxana, T-third (4-4); Monica Baker, CM, fifth (4-2)

LONG JUMP: Carissa Gilreath, EAWR, first (15-4); Francine Tepen, Jersey, fourth (14-4.5); Tahler Davis, CM, fifth (13-10); Taylor Jackson, Roxana, sixth (13-4.5); Samantha Stackpole, Jersey, seventh (13-1.5); Alex Singleton, CM, eighth (13-0.5); Courtney Lowe, Roxana, ninth (13-0)

TRIPLE JUMP: Alexis Liles, Jersey, second (29-8); Tahler Davis, CM, third (29-7); Tristyn Rudolph, Jersey, fourth (28-8); Brooke Davis, Roxana, fifth (27-7); Kaylee Mitchell, CM, seventh (25-4)

