JERSEY - Jersey’s boys seem to be running on all cylinders as a team after a convincing 66-44 victory over Carlinville on Tuesday night. Friday night, the Panthers host Waterloo in a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Jersey head coach Stote Reeder said he hopes to see his team climb back to .500 win/loss record before the Duster Thomas Classic holiday tournament on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 in Pinckneyville.

After Friday night, the Panthers face Jacksonville at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville Bowl, then host Mascoutah at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Blake Wittman and Coby Gibson paced the Panthers with 16 and 15 points respectively against Carlinville on Tuesday.

A.J. Shaw had nine points for Jersey. Joe Fraser and Jarret Easterday finished with 12 points apiece for Carlinville, who drops to 2-4 overall with the defeat.

Jersey bolted ahead 29-26 at the half, but took complete control of the contest in the second half.

Reeder said he was pleased with the play of all his boys in the Carlinville game, but Wittman, Gibson, Shaw, Ross and Goldacher were especially singled out.

He said it was great to see Wittman get some of his confidence back in his shooting with his 16-point performance, even without any three-point goals. Lucas Ross is rounding into playing shape, coming back from an injury, Reeder said. Ross will provide a big boost to the team when he is at 100 percent with his athletic talent, the coach added. Goldacher hit all four of his shots in the game and Reeder said he is impressed with his progress.

“It was nice to see Coby and Blake watch the ball go through the rim,” Reeder continued, talking about the Carlinville game. “I hope it proves to Blake he can score in variety of ways. Offensively in the second half we executed some things well. I was happy about balanced scoring.”

Jersey hosts Waterloo at 7:30 Friday night.

