Shown in picture are Hannah Rae Tonsor, a freshman, and Zeke Waltz, an eighth-grader, for being the Jerseyville Banking Center Students of the Month. They are being congratulated by Tammy Powell of Jerseyville Banking Center.

EDWARDSVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”.  The recipients for the month December/January are Hannah Rae Tonsor (9th) and  Zeke Waltz (8th).  The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month.  F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During December/January, these students received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations.  Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at  J.C.H.S.

