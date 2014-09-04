JERSEYVILLE, IL-Mrs. Schuenke, representing the Kiwanis, presented a check for $1200 for the Jersey 100 Laptop Scholarship Program. Thank you, Kiwanis!

Jersey County Business Association Administrative Assistant, Mrs. Carrie Decker, presents new Jersey 100 educator, Miss Christina Herkert, with lots of goodies. Our local businesses donated so many wonderful gifts to our new staff members. We are blessed to have such caring and generous businesses throughout our community! Thank you!

Thank you so much, Jersey State Bank, for your generous contribution of a variety of school supplies for the children of Jersey 100. We are very grateful!

Mr. Richard Lott, representing the Salvation Army, presented a letter to Jersey 100 allocating $950 to the Jersey 100 Laptop Scholarship Program. We are so appreciative! I would also like to thank other generous contributors who’ve provided school supplies or money toward the scholarship program:

First Presbyterian Church

Mr. & Mrs. Don Snyders

Tri-County Antique Club

Royal Neighbors of America

Steve Pegram – “Got Faith”

Thank you to ALL who’ve given to Jersey 100. Your contribution is appreciated more than you know.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: