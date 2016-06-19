EDWARDSVILLE - Jerry Merkel of Edwardsville is the kind of father that any boy would want to call his own.

On this Father’s Day, the Merkel family took time to honor Jerry, the strong father figure of their family.

Kevin Merkel says his dad, Jerry, is from the old-school, hard-working German American immigrant work ethic and he applied it to every day life and transferred that to both him and his brother, Michael.

Jerry Merkel worked at Boeing, beginning at age 18. He took a couple years off serve in Vietnam, but with the exception of that he worked for Boeing and McDonnell Douglas for 48 years.

“He would get up at 4 o’clock in the morning and be there when they opened at 5:30 to 6 and work to 4 or 5 or 6 every night,” Kevin Merkel said of his father. “He would go in sometimes on Saturday just to get caught up on stuff. My dad has become a great father. I don’t think we realize how good our fathers are until we become one. I have more respect for him now than I ever have had.”

Both Kevin and his brother, Michael, have excellent jobs, working in law enforcement within the St. Louis area.

Jerry and his wife, Mary, have been married 44 years and are closing on their 45th wedding anniversary. He said he still loves Mary with all his heart.

Kevin said he loves seeing his father retired and enjoying life today.

“He lives on the farm and now he can sit on his farm and cut grass and grow his vegetables and hang out with mom,” Kevin Merkel said. “Dad always has a good time with all of us.”

Jerry Merkel said he has two of the finest boys anywhere and he is proud both of them are in law enforcement and devote themselves to a life of public service.

“I have 18 acres of our farm left and 2 acres in Merkel Subdivision for 20 acres total and I love it,” Jerry said. “My wife is originally from Atlanta, Ga. She has always been a wonderful wife and mother.”

The key to being married so many years is to love and appreciate each other, Jerry Merkel said.

“We do everything we can for our kids and grandkids,” he said. “My grandkids are an absolute joy.”

Jerry is a graduate of Edwardsville High School and said he still remains close to a few friends he grew up with during those years. He looks back with fond memories of his time at EHS.

Jerry had some simple words for other fathers to be successful with their own children: “Love them and don’t ever forget them.”

“Children will do things wrong, but you have to accept it and go on and they will make it right,” he said. “I tried to instill in my boys to work hard and get jobs and be good people. I also think it is important to love everybody and make sure you take care of your family.”

