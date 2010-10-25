Alton, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) will dedicate the new, state-of-the-art, sustainable Jerry F. Costello National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Confluence Field Station tomorrow afternoon.

The public event will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Following the ceremony, a ribbon cutting will take place in front of the building, and tours will be provided. Food and refreshments will also be on site.

The Field Station is located south of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton off Lock and Dam Way and can be accessed by IL-143. For more information or directions, contact Lewis and Clark's public relations department at (618) 468-3200.


To view a video of the Field Station in high definition, visit http://vimeo.com/16160740. If you have problems loading the video, try the standard definition version at http://vimeo.com/16160941.

Photos of Field Station Construction and more can be found at http://www.lc.edu/visitors/community/ngrrec.aspx.

Related Video:

Confluence Field Station Dedication

Confluence Field Station

 