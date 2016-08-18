Name: Jerome Edward Graves, Jr.

Parents: Tiffany Phillips and Jerome Graves, Sr. of Wood River

Birth weight: 6 lbs 8 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 7:54 AM

Date: August 8, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Braiden Phillips (3)

Grandparents: Rebecca Cowgill & Paul Cowgill, Wood River; Jerome Graves & Angela Graves, Alton; Katheryn Gleason, Wood River

Great Grandparents: Yolanda Davis & Clifford Davis, Dow; Carol Graves & George Stewart, deceased; Mary Gleason & Norval Gleason, East Alton

 

