ALTON - It all came down to the last 30 seconds Saturday night as the Lady Redbirds went head to head with the Jersey Panthers at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

Jersey took an early lead over Alton in the first quarter, 14-11, but Alton came back strong in the second quarter with Ivoree Lacey putting 6 points on the board as the Redbirds took an eight-point lead, 28-20.

Alton was able to carry their lead up until the final minutes of the game when Jersey tied things up, 39-39, with only 1 minute and 30 seconds on the board.

The last 30 seconds of the games were intense as the Redbirds try to secure the win but with two points from Abby Manns, the Jersey Panthers were able to seal their third place victory, 41-39.

Clare Breden and Abby Manns led the game in points each putting 13 points on the board for Jersey and Ivoree Lacey wasn't far behind as she led the Redbirds with 10 points.

"Hopefully by winning one like that, it's a good learning experience," Jersey coach Kevin Strebel said. "We had to gut it out and we had to be smart and continue to play defense the right way."

