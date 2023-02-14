Jeremy & Katie Schmieder's Love Story
February 14, 2023 10:47 AM
Couples names: Jeremy & Katie Schmieder
City: Jerseyville
Date met or started dating: January 1, 2013
Date married: January 20, 2018
What makes your relationship special? Jeremy and I have been through it all but have overcome the obstacles and we work really good together raising our boys.
Share a memory you have made together: All the trips we have taken, raising two boys in this crazy world and building our home.