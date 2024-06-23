ALTON - In a fiercely competitive F-1 qualifying round, Jeremiah Mayo of Richmond, Texas, emerged as the frontrunner with a combined time of 8:59.31 for 14 laps. Chris Rinker, from Spring, Texas, secured the second position with a time of 9:05.53, while Dylan Anderson of Nashville took third at 9:14.63. The qualifying event, held in anticipation of the upcoming championship races, showcased the skill and determination of the participants.

Spencer Love finished fourth with a time of 9:15.18, followed by Andrew Tate in fifth at 9:24.34. Dustin Terry clinched sixth place at 9:25.78, with Grant Schubert in seventh at 9:33.73. Travis Yates came in eighth at 9:28.56, and Shawn Love, who completed 12 laps, finished ninth with a time of 8:20.20.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the Tri-Hull qualifying, Marsh claimed the top spot with a combined time of 4:11.19 for seven laps. Schubert followed closely in second at 4:15.39, and Klint Dillard secured third place with a time of 4:18.06. Mason Rinker finished fourth at 4:18.57, while Josh Wells took fifth at 4:21.27. Cory Walker came in sixth at 4:23.32, with Cole Wehring in seventh at 4:25.97. Bryston Sherman finished eighth at 4:26.84, Reuben Stafford took ninth at 4:36.73, and Jack Schubert rounded out the top ten with a time of 4:39.34.

Additional qualifiers for the field included Tanner Rinker in 11th place, John Ottinger in 12th, and Andy Miller in 13th.

The championship races are scheduled for Sunday afternoon across three classes, culminating in an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. following the final F-1 race. Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission and can be purchased online or at the main entrance.

More like this: