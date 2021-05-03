SPRINGFIELD– Dave Kirschner, Executive Chairman of Town and Country Financial Corporation (TCFC) (OTC Pink: TWCF), the parent company of Town and Country Bank (TCB), announced at the corporation’s annual meeting on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the election of two new Directors to the Board, Jennifer Wagner and Scott Garwood. Additionally, Kirschner announced John Cobb will retire as a member of the Board but will continue to serve as an Advisory Director.

Wagner, a Springfield, IL native, is the President and CEO of Maintenance Supply Corporation and Masco Packaging & Industrial Supply, where she started her career in 1991. As an active member of the Springfield community, Wagner also serves on the Springfield Art Association and Springfield Parks Foundation board.

Garwood is an attorney and partner at Samuels Miller Law firm in Decatur, IL, where he’s worked for the last 19 years. His practice is in business and commercial law, municipal law, probate and wills, and trusts and estate planning. Garwood serves as a board member for St. Teresa High School and the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, where his term will end in July 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited to have both Jennifer and Scott join our Board and are very grateful for their commitment to our organization and our industry. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for John Cobb’s significant accomplishments and contributions to our organization as a board member and his continuing service as an Advisory Director,” said David Kirschner, Executive Chairman.

