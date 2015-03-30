Jennifer Ladd's Allstate gives away Raging River's Season Tickets and gifts
March 30, 2015 2:32 PM
Jennifer Ladd's Allstate, located in Edwardsville and Wood River, had a drawing at Kidz Dayz on Saturday in Godfrey. April Kiel, from Godfrey and her family were the winners of Saturday's drawing of 4 Raging River's Season Passes and a summer gift basket.
