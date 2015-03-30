Jennifer Ladd's Allstate gives away Raging River's Season Tickets and gifts Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jennifer Ladd's Allstate, located in Edwardsville and Wood River, had a drawing at Kidz Dayz on Saturday in Godfrey. April Kiel, from Godfrey and her family were the winners of Saturday's drawing of 4 Raging River's Season Passes and a summer gift basket. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip