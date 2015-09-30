ALTON - Aaron Elliot, Assistance Director of Jennifer Bishop’s School of Dance will be hosting an Interest Meeting for any adult wanting to learn more about a ballroom dancing class that may be added to the spring 2016 schedule.

All interested individuals will meet on Friday, October 9th from 2-3pm. The meeting is free and open to anyone 18 & older. Ballroom dance would be offered at a beginner’s level but is reliant on interest from the general public.

Elliot started his dance career four years ago at Missouri Valley College. There he was a member of the MVC repertory dance ensemble. He is a member of the JBSD Performing Arts Company and has competed at Stage One, Showstoppers, and Masquerade competitions.

Jennifer Bishop School of Dance was established by Jennifer Bishop, who offers over 35 years of experience.

The adult ballroom dancing meeting will be held at Senior Services Plus, which is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue. For any questions, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

