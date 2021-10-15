EDWARDSVILLE - Jenna Gnaedinger and Jeanette Kuchler are both in their first year as teachers at Goshen Elementary.

Gnaedinger is a special education teacher and in her first position after college, while Kuchler, a kindergarten teacher, is in her sixth year in the classroom. They both knew they wanted to be a teacher from a young age.

“Growing up, I had many amazing teachers who inspired me to be who I am today,” said Gnaedinger. “I love seeing students grow in the classroom and love cheering them on to reach their goals.”

She graduated from SIUE with a degree in special education this past May after completing her student teaching at Columbus Elementary in a fourth-grade classroom.

Gnaedinger credits the staff for making District #7 a great place for her first teaching position.

“The help and guidance I have received from the staff at Goshen has been outstanding. I also have some great students who make teaching in this district very enjoyable!”

Gnaedinger lives in Highland with her parents and older brother, while her and her boyfriend, Garrett, have two dogs – Drake, a two-year-old yellow lab, and Stella, a three-year-old Pomeranian mix.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her dogs and family, as well as shopping and checking out different coffee shops.

Kuchler comes to Goshen with experience from different classrooms. After graduating from Augustana in 2016, she taught first grade for two years and third grade for one year in Quincy, Ill. She then moved to St. Louis in 2019 and was the lead pre-kindergarten teacher for the Goddard School in St. Charles before spending a year at St. Peters Elementary teaching kindergarten.

“I still remember my favorite teacher from second grade when we did a project on Australia. She made learning so fun and it is an experience I will always remember. I even studied abroad in Australia for three months in college. She sparked a love of learning in me that I want to always carry with me. I hope to be able to ignite that love of learning in my students as well.”

Since starting at District #7, she has constantly said how much she loves this school district.

“I have been part of many districts since I have moved so much these last six years, but I have felt so welcomed into District #7 since the very first day.”

The Chicagoland native is engaged to a St. Louis County police officer and the couple has a dog named Dellwood, found by Kuchler’s fiancé while he was on duty.

“Dellwood is the center of our world and we love him to pieces! My students have heard many stories and seen many photos of him.”

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys cooking and baking, especially trying new recipes. Kuchler also enjoys painting and photography.

