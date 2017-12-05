EDWARDSVILLE - The Jen Faulkner Homes Team has announced their transition to the Gori, Realtors® Real Estate Company. The mother-daughter partnership, consisting of lifelong residents Jennifer Faulkner and her daughter Hannah Fink, has consistently been ranked among the top agents in the area. Faulkner and Fink are excited about joining the Gori, Realtors® group.

“I’ve lived in this area my entire life, and put my children through Edwardsville schools for the past 22 years,” said Faulkner. “It’s a great town, and I look forward to continuing to assist other people in discovering the joys of owning a home here.” Faulkner worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Louis University Medical Center for 16 years before deciding to become a full-time real estate agent in 2005. Her daughter, Fink, decided to join the profession in 2014.

Article continues after sponsor message

The mother-daughter team has vast experience in all aspects of real estate, including first time home-owners, farm developments, luxury estate homes, and corporate and military relocation. Both women are members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the Illinois Association of Realtors (IAR), and the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors (GGAR).

“Jen and Hannah are excellent realtors,” commented Krissy Howard, of Gori, Realtors. “They bring a lot to the Gori, Realtors team and we are happy to have them.” Jen Faulkner Homes differentiate themselves from other realtors with their use of modern technology to maximize marketing and advertising efforts. The team also offers professional photography and an extensive social media platform to set properties apart from the competition.

The Jen Faulkner Homes Team is dedicated to making your realty dreams come true. To work with realtors with a track record of excellence, proficiency, and integrity call Hannah Fink at (618) 363-8770 or Jennifer Faulkner at (618) 954-8099, or send an email to jenfaulknerhomes@yahoo.com.

Representing buyers, sellers. lessors and property owners in need of management services throughout the Metro-East, Gori, Realtors® offers clients the expertise to meet all their real estate transaction needs. For more information about available real estate listings in the Metro East or services provided, please call 618-659-5565, follow Gori, Realtors® on Facebook or visit www.gorirealtors.com.

More like this: