EDWARDSVILLE — A guilty plea has been entered in regard to a previous fatal accident that occurred on Landmarks Boulevard near the Clark Bridge in Alton.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced a plea this afternoon in a 2013 fatal motor vehicle accident in Alton. Jeffrey A. Rynders (d.o.b. 10/04/87) pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2013, Alton Police were dispatched to the fatal accident that occurred on Landmarks Boulevard near the Clark Bridge. Gary L. Wright, 66, and Lora Wright, 63, were killed when Rynders Nissan Sentra collided with a motorcycle after failing to yield while making a left turn. Both victims, who were husband and wife, were from Wood River.

State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons offered his condolences to the victims’ family, “I am hopeful that today’s successful conviction will provide the family with some comfort and closure on this extremely difficult chapter in their lives.”

Gibbons also commended the work of Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, Chief of the Criminal Divison, whose collaboration with the Alton Police Department secured the successful resolution to this case.

Rynders pleaded guilty this afternoon to two counts of Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death (Class 2 Felony). He will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville until he is sentenced by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp following the completion of a Pre-Sentencing Investigation. He faces a sentence ranging from 6-20 years in prison, and will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence.





