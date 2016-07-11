GREENVILLE - When it comes to games, fathers usually let their sons win.

On Friday at Greenville College there was no such handicap rule for Josh Krumwiede when it comes to coaching basketball against his dad, Jeff.

Josh is in his first season as the head basketball coach of the Dieterich Movin Maroons and he faced off against not only his father, but also the team he loved and played for in high school, the Carrollton Hawks.

“It’s fun first and foremost just to get the opportunity to play against my former team,” Josh said. “It’s an interesting experience altogether.”

And as for going up against his father?

“It’s tough because no matter how many minutes of a game he watches of mine, he’s going to know what we’re doing because just how prepared he is for every game.”

Carrollton came out on top of Dieterich in the their last game of the summer, 41-39 in overtime. Per overtime rules in the summer leagues, whoever scores first wins and Carrollton scored on a layup to claim victory.

The Hawks coach wasn’t too concerned on who was coaching across the scorer’s table to his right, but was more fixated on the Hawks situation.

“We needed a win in a close game against a good team and really the whole game I wasn’t thinking much about who was coaching the other team or who the other team was,” Jeff Krumwiede said. “It was about playing and succeeding against a team that was somewhat equal in different areas.”

Carrollton wrapped up their summer schedule last Thursday and Friday with a total of eight games over two days at Greenville College. Krumwiede and the Hawks got the type of game they wanted to end on.

“It was important that in this eighth game of eight in two days that we matched up with another team that I think if we played them 10 times it may go down to the wire like this every game. We found a way to win a close game against a good team.”

Inevitably there are some similarities between the two coaches with the way they approach the games and certain situations.

“He treats a game in the summer like a game in January or February. That’s what I’ve taken from him,” Josh Krumwiede said. “I try to do the same to teach these kids that there’s a lot to learn from a game at three o’clock, in the summer, in July and we can take this stuff into the season.”

“The out-of-bounds play with the back cut and the throw across the top is one of our plays and it worked fantastic against us,” Jeff Krumwiede said. “I told them in the timeout that they were going to run one of our plays against us and they certainly did.”

Josh inherits a Dieterich squad that went 23-7 and won a regional championship this past season.

As for Carrollton, they started the summer off 0-4 and then got hit with the injury/absence bug with players getting hurt or attending football camps or student activities.

The most notable absence was Jerrett Smith, who had surgery on his meniscus on June 16 and didn’t play with the team for the rest of the summer. He is now fully recovered.

Other players not available at times were Jayce Arnett, Matthew Campbell, Kyle Waters, Gabe Jones and Jacob Stendebeck.

With several missing players at different occasions it gave chances for younger players to make an impact. One of them was freshman, Hunter Flowers, who started multiple games on Friday.

“He wasn’t even on varsity, but because of injuries we asked him to come along and he really fit in well.”

There were plenty of ups and downs for the Hawks all summer long, but one thing that has impressed Krumwiede a lot was his team routinely out-rebounding their opponents.

“I think we’re going to be an up and down team, but one of the things that we’ve been able to be pretty consistent with is out-rebounding our opponents. There’s been very few games out of the 23 where we’ve been out-rebounded.”

With all of their missing players and roller coaster performances, Carrollton still ended up going 16-7 and at one point won 15 of 17 games.

“When you can win and can learn and get playing time for people who are filling in for people who aren’t here, and you can still win some games, that makes it a big positive,” Krumwiede said.

