ALTON – A table adorned with flowers and a basket for memory cards has been set up in Alton to honor Roe Watts, 68, who was recently found deceased at his home by the Alton Police. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Libby Mark, the general manager of the Alton JC Penney store where Watts worked, expressed the profound impact of his passing on the store’s community.

"Our store was shaken with the news of Roe’s life being taken," Mark said. "Roe was a huge part of our store and loved by all."

In addition to the table, a memorial wall has been established at the store for employees and customers to add pictures, notes, and memories of Watts. "Add to it anything that you would like," Mark encouraged.

The memorials provide a space for those who knew Watts to pay their respects and remember the contributions he made to the community.

The Alton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.