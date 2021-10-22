JERSEYVILLE - Chloe Beemer, a 7th-grade JCMS student-athlete, held her annual Back the Pac Bake Sale at the Apple Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2nd.

Chloe and her mom, Rachel Beemer, made cupcakes and other desserts. At the last minute, Chloe was asked to play in a softball tournament, but the sale still went. Chloe’s older sister, sophomore Catelynn, and her friend Alaina Laird were also part of the fundraising effort.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chloe thanks everyone who bought baked goods. She was able to raise $300 to donate to the PAC.

PAC president Aaron Goetten said, “This is so generous of her. We greatly appreciate it.”