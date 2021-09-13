JERSEY COUNTY - At 6 p.m. Monday, September 20, Jersey Community High School will dedicate one of its new tennis courts to coaching legend Pat Coyle.

Pat Coyle has been coaching tennis for over 40 years and has positively influenced many lives in the Jersey community. Coyle was also a history teacher and the athletic director at the high school.

"Please join us to celebrate Pat Coyle and his coaching career, which continues at the high school on a volunteer basis," the Jersey County Business Association said. "Please invite any alumni players, past students, and friends of Pat’s. We look forward to honoring someone that has served his community so humbly."

