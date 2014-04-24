JCHS students Eric Hecker and Alex Croxford competed at the State Finals of the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) Academic Challenge on Wednesday, April 9th.



Both students qualified for the state finals by competing in earlier competitions at the regional and

sectional level. The tests are offered by more than 50 community colleges and universities and are designed to present a challenge to the brightest students. Test material is drawn from senior high school and freshman level college curricula. Written by teams of college and university faculty, tests include content from biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics, and physics. Each test production team produces three tests of increasing levels of difficulty for regional, sectional and state finals.

Eric Hecker ended the day winning 4th place in the biology competition. Alex Croxford won 2nd place in the Engineering Graphics finals. This earned Alex a $1000 scholarship.

