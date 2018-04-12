JCHS students receive scholarship from Danny Fraley Memorial
April 12, 2018 9:52 AM
Listen to the story
JERSEYVILLE - The following seniors were honored at a reception at United Methodist Church in Jerseyville for the Danny Fraley Memorial.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Each student will received a check for $2,000 from the scholarship.
This year's recipients are: Brianna Walsh, Audrey Thompson, Brianna Schroeder, Hunter Short, Clayton Poppe, Andrew Jones, and Lucas Droege.