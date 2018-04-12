JCHS students receive scholarship from Danny Fraley Memorial Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The following seniors were honored at a reception at United Methodist Church in Jerseyville for the Danny Fraley Memorial. Article continues after sponsor message Each student will received a check for $2,000 from the scholarship. This year's recipients are: Brianna Walsh, Audrey Thompson, Brianna Schroeder, Hunter Short, Clayton Poppe, Andrew Jones, and Lucas Droege. Print Version Submit a News Tip