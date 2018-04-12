Front: Janice Fraley (Danny's wife), Brianna Walsh, Audrey Thompson, Brianna Schroeder, Amber Bruns (Danny's daugther). Back Row: Hunter Short, Clayton Poppe, Andrew Jones, Lucas Droege, Amy Phipps (Danny's daughter)

JERSEYVILLE - The following seniors were honored at a reception at United Methodist Church in Jerseyville for the Danny Fraley Memorial.

Each student will received a check for $2,000 from the scholarship.

This year's recipients are: Brianna Walsh, Audrey Thompson, Brianna Schroeder, Hunter Short, Clayton Poppe, Andrew Jones, and Lucas Droege.

 