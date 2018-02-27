JERSEYVILLE - The recent Gifted Olympiad competition at Jersey Community High School had some strong contests with 36 teams taking part.

In the Gifted Olympiad, the JCHS team Kadiah Baalman, Alan Wendell, Tom Rexing, and Taylor Young were awarded first place out of 36 teams competing.

The Gifted Olympiad is a competition sponsored by by the Regional Office of Education in which students from schools in the region compete in teams of four.

The teams are challenged with a series of problems and tasks including logic, construction, critical thinking and deductive reasoning.

Points are awarded for each problem and awards are given based on total accumulated points. The contest is designed to stimulate problem-solving abilities and encourage students to work collaboratively.

