JERSEYVILLE - The following Jersey Community High School senior was honored at the United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Officer Nathan Miller has established the Protectorate of American Dreams Scholarship which was awarded to Noah Kuehnel. He is pictured with Officer Nathan Miller.