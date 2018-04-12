JCHS senior Noah Kuehnel receives Protectorate of American Dreams Scholarship
April 12, 2018 9:56 AM
Listen to the story
JERSEYVILLE - The following Jersey Community High School senior was honored at the United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Officer Nathan Miller has established the Protectorate of American Dreams Scholarship which was awarded to Noah Kuehnel. He is pictured with Officer Nathan Miller.