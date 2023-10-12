JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior Evan Lacy was recently selected as a Student of the Month for October. The variety of his involvement from the soccer field to the Student Section and even the school’s IT department speaks to his multifaceted areas of interest as he eyes a career in Mechanical Engineering.

Lacy has officially been named a JCHS October Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

Lacy has channeled athleticism, school spirit, and scholarship over the course of his JCHS career through his involvement in sports and school organizations. He played on the school’s soccer team for the past four years, and has also been a member of the Blue Crew for the past four years. He has also been a member of the National Honors Society for two years.

In addition to being selected as a Student of the Month for October at JCHS, Lacy has also been awarded with the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award. After graduating at JCHS, he said he plans on attending the University of Alabama to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

As far as past jobs, Lacy said he worked for the high school’s IT department the last two summers. In his spare time, he said he likes to “hunt, play pickleball, and hang out with friends.”

Congratulations to Lacy for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

More like this: