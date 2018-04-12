JCHS senior Collin Carey awarded Ed Test Memorial Scholarship
April 12, 2018 10:00 AM
JERSEYVILLE - The following Jersey Community High School senior was honored at the United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The "Ed Test Memorial" was established this year. Ed Test was a teacher, coach and school board member in the Jersey Community School District. This year's recipient was Collin Carey.