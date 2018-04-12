JCHS senior Collin Carey awarded Ed Test Memorial Scholarship Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The following Jersey Community High School senior was honored at the United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Article continues after sponsor message The "Ed Test Memorial" was established this year. Ed Test was a teacher, coach and school board member in the Jersey Community School District. This year's recipient was Collin Carey. Print Version Submit a News Tip