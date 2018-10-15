JERSEY -The Jersey Community High School Key Club, sponsored by Louisa LeCroy and Beth Morgan, recently held a homecoming fundraiser to support the Birth to Three organization with needed supplies such as diapers, baby wipes, etc.

Each year, the Jersey Key Club holds the fundraiser at homecoming.

At the beginning of homecoming week, each JCHS teacher was given a donation jar. In the hopes of watching their favorite teachers have a dance battle in inflatable T-Rex costumes, students emptied their spare change into the jar of their teacher of choice.

The two teachers with the highest donations would then compete at the homecoming pep rally.

The winners, Joe Shipley and Jennifer Kapetanovich, were given random music genres to dance to such as classical, rock, and hip hop. The winner, deemed by the applause of the student body, was Joe Shipley.

The students managed to raise $405.69 to support the local Birth-to-Three program.

