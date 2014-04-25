Congratulations to eighteen JCHS students who were recently honored at the Silver Medallion Banquet. They are Alec Beuttel, Courtney Carpunky, Alex Croxford, Jessica Derham,

Ziarrah Fox, Amber Hart, Eric Hecker, Rachel Koenig, Trent Mizulski, Sidney Sarginson, Adrienne Snider, Kyle Steckel, Bryana Stieglitz, Lillian Tepen, Alyssa Wadlow, Gary Watson, Matthew Wendell, and Anna Williams. The honorees are the top eight percent of the 2013-2014 graduating class.

Mrs. Lori Thurston, JCHS mathematics teacher, was selected as Silver Medallion Teacher of the Year. This is an award that honors a wonderful, inspirational teacher who is held in high esteem by her students. This teacher works hard on behalf of her students on a daily basis. To qualify, students had to submit letters stating why their nominee is deserving of the award. Many excerpts from those letters were read aloud, offering various insights as to why students selected Mrs. Thurston as their Teacher of the Year.

Miss Courtney Carpunky was selected at the Silver Medallion Scholar Athlete of the Year. To qualify, coaches and staff submitted letters on Courtney’s behalf, communicating reasons why she is deserving of this honor. This award exemplifies the student who participates in athletics while maintaining high scholastic achievement. A wrestler, soccer player, and homecoming queen, Courtney won! A very deserving recipient, she is set to attend Missouri Baptist University in the fall.

