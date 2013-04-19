JCHS Holds Clinic for Little Leagu
April 19, 2013 8:53 AM
On Friday, April 5, JCHS baseball head coach Darren Perdun, assistant coaches and players held a free 1.5 hour clinic for baseball players within the Jerseyville Little League program. Coach Perdun invited two pitchers, two catchers and coaches from each team. The clinic was well attended and very beneficial to everyone.
