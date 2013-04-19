JCHS Holds Clinic for Little Leagu Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Friday, April 5, JCHS baseball head coach Darren Perdun, assistant coaches and players held a free 1.5 hour clinic for baseball players within the Jerseyville Little League program. Coach Perdun invited two pitchers, two catchers and coaches from each team. The clinic was well attended and very beneficial to everyone. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip