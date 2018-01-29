JCHS Dance Team qualifies for IDTA State in Hip Hop
JERSEY - Jersey Community High School Dance Team qualified for IDTA State in Hip Hop in Mattoon on Sunday, January 28, 2018.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The girls are coached by Brenda McCreary and Danah McCreary.
The girls are, front row left to right:
Samantha Weishaupt, Maura Eads, Claire Tilden, Lydia Crader and Anna Poppe.
Second row:
Chloe Whited, Jordan Sibert, Claire Beemer, Brooklyn Winters, Kailey Smith and
Andreanna Trochuck.
Back row:
Samantha Schleeper, Alaina Herman, Taylor Young, Kylee Ruyle, Kylie Griesmer, Sierra Vinyard and Olivia Dufer.