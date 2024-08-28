JERSEYVILLE - 22 talented Jersey Community High School (JCHS) seniors have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements by the College Board National Recognition Program. This program celebrates students' hard work in academic performance and showcases their strong performance on standardized tests.

Criteria: GPA of 3.5 or higher and score in the top 10% on the PSAT/NMSQT assessment in the state of Illinois.

Award Winners in alphabetical order: Abbigail Benz, Jaxon Brunaugh, Corah Derrick, Meredith Dougherty, Dax Goetten, Brayden Groves, Jovee Hileman, Kate Hudson, Camryn Johnson, Olivia Lamparter, Arianne Leslie, Reese Lorton, Matthew Maag, Maggie Maxeiner, Caitlyn Poletti, Peyton Schulte, Katie Schultz, Dinah Slusser, Amelia Strebel, Isaac Wargo, Annabelle Yamnitz, and Corree Yates.

Principal Thomas Leslie states, "We're thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for their outstanding performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments. These students certainly have bright futures and we're proud that JCHS was able to be a part of that journey!"

