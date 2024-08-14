JERSEYVILLE - Thomas Leslie, the newest principal at Jersey Community High School, said the 2024-2025 school year is off to “an amazing start” as JCHS students were welcomed on their first day.

Leslie said the day began with “Link Crew,” a new orientation program connecting underclassmen and upperclassmen as they navigated their first day at JCHS - or their first day back.

“We began with several orientations which included a brand new program called Link Crew that provided our incoming and new students with a fun and engaging orientation to the school and connection with junior and senior leaders that will continue as the year progresses,” Leslie said. “ All of these opportunities have provided our students with the confidence to walk in the door today and hit the ground running.”

Leslie, who was appointed JCHS’s new principal at the start of this year, said he’s “ecstatic to join the JCHS family” as he sees some familiar faces after previously serving as Jersey Community Middle School’s principal.

“It has been so fun building new relationships and learning about all of the great things our faculty and staff are doing for kids on a daily basis,” he said. “The students know me well since I was their middle school principal, so I get a lot of high fives and a warm welcome from all of them as well.”

With enrollment up slightly this year, Leslie described the school as a “well-oiled machine with fantastic professionals who put kids first.” After five years with Jersey Community Unit School District (CUSD) 100, he continues to show his Panther Pride.

“I absolutely love it here. Our schools are loaded with dedicated and talented people who have big hearts for the students in this community,” he said. “Jersey is a leader in innovation and 21st century learning. I am proud to be a Jersey Panther and raise my kids in such a supportive district and community.”

