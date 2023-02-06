JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Band Boosters are excited to announce our first annual Share the Love donation campaign. Despite JCHS’s commitment to our student musicians, the band still has many underfunded needs. With a goal of raising $10,000, we hope to improve aspects of the band program for our talented high school students who perform throughout the year during community parades, memorial ceremonies, jazz events, and athletic events.

The JCHS band program, under the direction of Erin Bittles, currently has $75,000 in worn equipment which needs replacement. With previous fundraisers, we have been able to replace several smaller wish list items. Using our Share the Love donation campaign proceeds, along with our other Boosters fundraiser, we will begin to replace the large, more costly equipment requiring greater funding. We have prioritized needs beginning with the instruments in the worst condition. The band is in need of a new sousaphone, quad drums and harnesses, and new color guard flags. A portion of the donations will also go toward the reduction of annual band uniform fees, student scholarships, and a new student instrument repair fund. The Booster’s goal is to make band affordable to all who participate.

Throughout the month of February, you can support the JCHS Band by donating through GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/abaedbb1 or mail a check to JCHS Band Boosters, Jersey Community High School, 801 South State Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052 in care of Erin Bittles.

As an additional donation option for our Share the Love campaign, the Band Boosters are hosting a quilt raffle. Donated by Kathy Kissner, this beautiful quilt is a full/queen-size, heart-themed quilt. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available in the JCHS main office, at the JCHS Winter Concert (February 12, 2 pm), at Jazz Dinner on February 18, via JCHS band students upon request, or by emailing the band boosters at jchsbandparent@gmail.com. The raffle drawing will take place on March 5th on Facebook live (JCHS Band Parents and Friends). The quilt winner pays shipping if applicable.

The JCHS Band Boosters appreciate your generosity of any amount to support our high school musicians. For further questions please contact the Band Boosters through email at jchsbandparent@gmail.com or message our Facebook page (JCHS Band Parents and Friends). We thank you for sharing your love of music, supporting our musicians, and making high school music accessible to all! The Boosters thank you for your support.

