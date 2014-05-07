In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, JCHS selected Brittney Blackorby as their Student of the Month for April. Brittney is pictured below with JSB’s Mark Schaefer.

In conjunction with Elks Lodge #954, JCHS has selected their Student of the Month. The recipient for the month of April is Kristianna Scheffel. She is being congratulated below by Sherry Cooper, Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #954.

In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, JCHS has selected their Students of the Month. The recipients for the month of April are Madison Bowen (8th) & Jeremiah Balz (9th). They are being congratulated (below) by Chris Collins, Vice President of Jerseyville Banking Center.

The selection of a Student of the Month is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives in a month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year. Each week teachers recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

