JERSEYVILLE - Through the fund raising efforts of the JCH Ambulance Association, two LUCAS 2 Chest Compression Systems were purchased for the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulances. A number of fundraising activities were held to make this purchase possible including fish fry and chili lunches, the Fun Fast Summer Blast and a John Deere Gator Raffle. Private donations were made as well.

The LUCAS™ Chest Compression System is a safe and efficient tool that standardizes chest compressions in accordance with the latest scientific guidelines. It provides the same quality for all patients and over time, independent of transport conditions, rescuer fatigue, or variability in the experience level of the caregiver. By doing this, it frees up rescuers to focus on other life-saving tasks and creates new rescue opportunities.

In order to be able to save the lives of sudden cardiac arrest patients and avoid neurological damage, a steady supply of oxygen to the heart and brain is necessitated. Life-sustaining circulation can be created through effective and uninterrupted chest compressions. Performing manual chest compressions of high quality is both difficult and tiring, and impossible in certain situations. The quality varies depending on who provides CPR and deteriorates quickly after only one, two minutes.

The device enables emergency medical service (EMS) crews to provide lifesaving CPR during transport while eliminating safety concerns for the provider. It is especially useful in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) calls where small crews face long transport times. LUCAS can assist in improving the operations of an emergency response system or hospital by helping to reduce the chaos on the scene and free up staff for other emergencies. The LUCAS device is easy to carry and handle, and can be applied to the patient with interruptions of manual compressions of less than 20 seconds. It weighs 17 pounds and fits into a compact backpack.

