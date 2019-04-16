JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association has its Cardinals Fanstravaganza Grand Raffle set. The raffle drawing is Friday, April 19, and the winner does not have to be present to win.

One grand prize raffle winner will receive:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Two tickets to Cardinals vs. Cubs game on June 2

Overnight stay at Hilton St. Louis

$25 gas card

Two tickets to Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum

Article continues after sponsor message

$100 gift card to the Cardinals Nation Restaurant

$100 gift card to the Cardinals Nation Gift Shop

Tickets are donated by Dave & Stacey Loellke, Loellke Plumbing; raffle sponsors are Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home, Linda and Dennis Ford, Eric and Lisa Pistorious, W.A. Rice Seed Co.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25; unlimited ticket buys are available.

Tickets are available at JCH Gift Shop, JCH Resale Shop, JCH Training Center, JCH EMTs, for more info e-mail ambulanceassociation@jch.org or call 618-498-8489.

\

More like this:

3 days ago - Lucky Duck Derby Offers Great Prizes For Great Cause

Jun 18, 2024 - Freer Auto Body Hosts Christmas In July Raffle with Luxury Prizes

Jul 25, 2024 - Our Daily Show! Host C.J. Nasello Has Christmas In July Raffle Tickets Available, Thanks Community For Catdaddys' Retirement Special

Jul 25, 2024 - Support Local Families: $10 Raffle Tickets For Big Prizes At Freer's Christmas In July Event

Aug 22, 2024 - Marquette Catholic Mega Raffle Kickoff Party on Aug. 24 to Celebrate $50,000 Raffle

 