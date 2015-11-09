JCBA's Small Business Committee is preparing to host the 12 Days of Shopping Program again this year. It was a huge success last year for the local businesses and the shoppers that participated.

How does it work?

Beginning on November 30th as Day 1, we would like to have a minimum of two businesses per day that shoppers will visit and have their cards stamped. Shoppers will continue visiting the businesses every day through the 12 days. On December 14th, we will collect and draw winners for cash prizes.

How does your business participate?

Article continues after sponsor message

Contact the JCBA office at 639-5222, or email molly@jcba-il.us

Let them know that you want to participate. We will need to know the day that would work best for your business. If you are having any special promotion let us know so we can promote this for you. You will then be invoiced by JCBA for $50.00. This helps cover the prize money and advertising to promote your day. We will then supply you with the stamps and cards to participate in the program.

Last year many businesses had special discounts to promote their business, a separate raffle for prizes and even snacks for the shopper. Shoppers told us last year that this was the first time they had visited some of these businesses and were thrilled to see what they offered. We urge you to make the day as special as possible and to do whatever you can as these are your future customers. It’s your day so make it fun, festive and a day to remember!

We anticipate this program will be an even bigger success than last year. Please note: Deadline for participation is November 10th!

For questions, please contact Molly at the JCBA office or call Susan Hamilton at GTI 639-0489.

More like this: