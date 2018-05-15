JERSEYVILLE - On May 18, 2018 the Jersey County Business Association will celebrate the students in Jersey Community Unit District 100 who have a perfect attendance record for the 2017-2018 school year.

As part of the ‘Panther’s be Present’ program, all kindergarten through 5th grade students could earn a new bicycle for perfect attendance. The names of those who have earned a bicycle will be announced on May 18, 2018.

Parties will be held at Grafton, East, & West Elementary and Illini Middle School on Friday, May 18, 2018, for all the students who have earned a new bicycle. Students will enjoy refreshments and receive a new helmet from Walmart. They will also be awarded a certificate, which they can redeem for a new bicycle at either Wm Nobbe & Co. or Medford’s Bicycle Shop.

The program has been a great success, and currently there are three times more perfect attendees than there were last year. Stephanie Ash, Chair of the JCBA said, “Education is so important to success. Research findings show that entrepreneurs who are better educated are more likely to succeed. The business community wanted to help to stress the importance of a child’s education and we are thrilled that so many students rose to this challenge. “

Ash continued, “We’d like to thank J.F. Electric, Jersey Community Hospital, Medford's Bike Shop, Scheffel Boyle Employees, Walmart, Wm Nobbe & Co., 1st Mid America, Tri County FS, Inc., Marshall Chevrolet, CNB Bank & Trust, Heneghan & Associates, Scheffel Boyle, Edward Jones - Steve Medford, Wittman & Lorton, Jersey State Bank, Country Financial - Nathan Wittman & Miles Accounting for their generous support that made this program happen.”

Superintendent Brad Tuttle added, “One of the reasons I chose to come to work here in Jerseyville was the clear and unwavering support that this community has for its children and their schools. Our local business community gives generously to Community Unit School District 100, and we are very grateful for their ever-present backing.”

Fittingly, two of the donors to the Panthers Be Present Bike Program were attendance record holders themselves. Both Danny Phipps from Scheffel Boyle and Steve Medford from Edward Jones never missed a day of school throughout their education in Jerseyville. Both were present for each day of school from kindergarten until they graduated from High School.

Ash said, “I love this story. These are two successful individuals in our community who clearly embody the values of the ‘Panther’s be Present’ program. It is wonderful and right that they would choose to be a part of it.”

