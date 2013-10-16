The JCBA will host a lunch n learn on Tuesday, October 22nd from noon-1:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State Street in Jerseyville. The group will hear from representatives of the Justine PETERSEN Foundation, one of our nation's top micro-lenders headquartered in St. Louis, MO. They have a number of micro-loans available to our region and they want your help in expanding the scope and size of their program.

If you are a lending institution, this is an opportunity to learn how you can better serve our community's small businesses and entrepreneurs. (First Bank and Bank of Edwardsville have already invested with Justine PETERSEN'S micro-loan fund while receiving CRA credit)

If you are (or know someone who is) looking to expand a current business or would like to start up a new business, this is your opportunity to become a better informed and effective business development professional.

Everyone is welcome to attend!! Please use this as networking opportunity as well.

Please rsvp by noon on October 21st to the JCBA office, 618-639-5222.

