JERSEYVILLE - Accompanied by the he Jersey County Business Association, The Jerseyville Estates hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at yesterday, Feb. 17, in celebration of their recent expansion.

The Jerseyville Estates, located at 1210 E. Fairgrounds Ave, is an affordable, assisted living community for senior adult living.

Focusing on independence, The Jerseyville Estates is a comfortable and safe living experience that provides personal care from Certified Nurse’s Assistants, has exercise and fitness programs, offers scheduled transportation and is even equipped with their very own hair salon.

“Jerseyville Estates has been a work in progress and an addition to our community for the last few years here and what a wonderful facility,” said Jerseyville Mayor William Russel. “As they continue to grow, it provides employment for our area and a facility for the people of our community in their later years.”

This week, the Jerseyville Estates celebrated their new expansion which includes 24 brand new apartments, an exercise room, theatre room, common area, conference room and a bistro.

“I feel it is a great addition to the city,” said Jerseyville Estates owner Michael Greer. “We are looking forward to opening it and filling it with folks here in the next week or so.”

Learn more about The Jerseyville Estates by visiting jerseyvilleestates.com/.

