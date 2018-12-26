JERSEYVILLE - Three lucky individuals won big playing the Jersey County Business Association’s 12 Days of Christmas! Emily Vandygriff won third prize of $100 JCBA Gift Certificates, Laura Eberlin won second prize of $250 cash, and Ashely Bridgewater won the grand prize of $500 cash.

Laura Eberlin, who won second prize said, “I had so much fun playing. It was great to visit businesses I knew and go into new businesses that I hadn’t been into before. Every business that participated was so nice and it was a great experience.”

Over 50 participants turned in their playing cards, and some businesses reported having up to 100 players visit their business on their given day. Not only did participants enjoy their shopping adventure, but local businesses had fun too.

Jessica Stiverson of Glo Tan was one of the JCBA member businesses who participated in the program. She said, “We had such a good time. It was great to meet members of the community I hadn’t met before and that also translated into a lot of new business. I am grateful to have a business in a community that does things like the 12 Day of Christmas program.“

The program ran from December 4th through Saturday, December 15th, and players got their special playing card punched by participating JCBA member business on their designated day & time. No purchases were necessary to play the game. Throughout the 12 Days, businesses offered special promotions, raffles and free refreshments on their day.

JCBA Director Beth Bear said that this year’s turnout was wonderful, both from businesses and participants. “Every business that I spoke to had positive things to say about their experience, whether that was enhanced sales on the day or new potential customers. And all our participants who I got a chance to speak with loved the experience. I’d like to thank everyone who played, and of course a huge thank you to our member businesses who made this year’s event so much fun.”

If you would like more information about the JCBA or their 12 days of Christmas shopping adventure, please visit their website at www.jcba-il.us

