ALTON, IL – June 15, 2012 – Danita Mumphard, vocalist extraordinaire, makes her first appearance at Jacoby Arts Center on July 28 in the LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert program. Featured with legendary jazz group, Trio Tres Bien, Danita performs standards from her debut Jazz CD like “Fever” and “When I Fall in Love” Danita-style, with intricate vocalization and stratospheric notes that make the songs her own. Her original compositions will keep listeners enthralled as well.

Recently featured at the Miles Davis Jazz Festival in Alton, Danita performs throughout the Metro area. With Trio Tres Bien, she has been featured artist in “Faces of Love” production at Westport Playhouse, renowned jazz musician Ozzie Smith’s retirement celebration, and St. Louis Urban League annual dinners. Other notable engagements include Whitaker Jazz Festival at Missouri Botanical Garden, Jazz shows at Laumeier Sculpture Park, and Arts in the Park, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Prodigy of a musical family, Danita began singing at a young age in churches with her mother, Gwendolyn Thompson, a retired music teacher in the St. Louis Public Schools, and with her older sister. She gradually moved from choir to ensemble to solo artist, and now has sung professionally for more than 20 years. Today, with husband and songwriter Robert Mumphard, Jr., and their three children, she continues the family musical heritage teaching her children who play strings and piano, just as her mother taught her. “Music was always in our home and in my heart….How could I not want to sing when I constantly heard live gospel and jazz played under my roof!” she exclaims.

That opportunity came her way somewhat by accident, as many great happenings do. “When a gig cropped up at the last minute and we needed a singer, my brothers and I thought we’d give Danita a try,” father Harold Thompson, professional bassist, said. “The crowd’s reaction to her was so favorable that we have kept her as our featured vocalist.”

Television appearances include feature spots on “Show Me St. Louis” and the “Fox Morning Show.” She has performed with Jazz—The Group and is featured on saxophonist Rod Tate’s CDs, “The Secret Place” and “Driven.” She has been featured in cities such as St. Louis, Atlanta, Carbondale, Illinois, and Louisville, Kentucky.

If smooth listening sounds of Jazz are your thing, an evening with Danita Mumphard will not disappoint.

Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, or by phone at 618-462-5222. LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

