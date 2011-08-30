JAZZ ON BROADWAY is a jazz club located just off the Clark Bridge in Alton, IL. Jazz on Broadway is soon to follow the footsteps of Jazz at the Bistro and The Pageant providing the best of jazz – the living legends as well as the rising stars–in an intimate, comfortable listening club. Capacity ranges around 500 depending on the type of event. Jazz on Broadway is another "hub" for the jazz world in the STL metro area.

Since opening in the July of 2011, Jazz on Broadway is working to become one of the premier jazz clubs and a cultural institution inAlton. Owner and founder Cindy Crawford had a vision to create a jazz club inAltonthat would treat deserving artists with respect, while allowing patrons to see the world's finest jazz musicians in a close, comfortable setting. Jazz and Blues artist are invited to stop by and… soon call Jazz on Broadway home.

Jazz is undoubtedlyAmerica's music, and while Jazz on Broadway strives to preserve the history of jazz, the club is a place where progression and innovation - the foundations of jazz - are encouraged and practiced on a nightly basis. In addition to the main acts that feature the likes of Tim Cunningham, Jazz on Broadway will be instrumental in encouraging the development ofAlton’s local musicians by giving them a chance to perform in one ofAlton’s finest venues.

We welcome jazz fans from all over theSTLarea. What makes Jazz on Broadway so special is that on a given night, anything can happen. Jazz on Broadway gives artists the musical freedom they deserve, and jazz fans get a chance to see the most unlikely combination of musicians night after night on the Jazz on Broadway stage.

Jazz on Broadway is located at 554 East Broadway. We can be reached at 618-465-JAZZ(5299) or jazzonbroadway@gmail.com. Open Wed-Sun3pm to 1am.

