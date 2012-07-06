The Jazz In The Park summer series will host three entertaining and fabulously talented musical groups in the months of July, August, and September.

The July concert will be Wednesday, July 18th and will feature the Gary Dammer 18 piece Big Band performing music with a drive and exciting enthusiasm.

The August concert will be Wednesday, August 15th and will feature the Carolbeth True Ensemble performing with dazzling vocals by Christi John Bye the combination of which will put you in a dreamy mood.

The September concert will be Wednesday, September 12th and will feature a first time appearance by the St. Louis Symphony musicians and promises to be a wonderful and exciting opportunity to experience the talented St. Louis Symphony.

The July and August concerts will be performed at Glazebrook Park, Whispering Winds Gazebo, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois, commencing at 7:00 P.M. Lawn chairs and bottles of water are suggested. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the concert will be performed at the Alton Senior High Auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road, Alton, Illinois. Notice of location change will be provided on Radio Station WBGZ or on Riverbender.com, the day before the concert.

The September concert will be held in the Trimpe Auditorium, Lewis & Clark College, Godfrey, Illinois, at 7:00 P.M.

All concerts are free with sponsorship being by The Hayner Public Library District; Lewis & Clark Community College; North Alton Godfrey Business Council; Village of Godfrey Parks & Recreation; and McDonald’s Restaurants of Alton, Bethalto and Godfrey.

Each concert promises to be a musical treat, at a great price, in a delightful setting.

More information is available by calling (618) 779-9735 or (618) 466-1483.

