East St. Louis, Ill., [Feb. 26, 2019] - Building on the free, live jazz and blues performances added to its entertainment roster last month, Casino Queen is excited to welcome the soothing sounds of Chad “Crooner” Brown and Blues Rising Band to SEVENS the first weekend in March. The shows are scheduled to get underway on Friday, Mar. 1 at 8 p.m. with Chad “Crooner” Brown, a blues/Rat Pack singer with influences from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Michael Bublé. Blues Rising Band, one of St. Louis’ premiere blues, rock, R&B and Motown cover bands, is set to perform on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 8 p.m.

SEVENS’ regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Guests enjoying the music can also satisfy their appetite with SEVENS’ specialty dishes, such as house-made Bayou Gumbo, Nashville Fried Chicken, the SEVENS Signature Burger, SEVENS appetizer platter and the fan-favorite seafood fair of the Neptune platter. New beer and food pairings help diners to select the best brew to accompany each bite, including the Casino Queens specialty beer the Queen’s Jewel.

“We’re excited to be able to expand our offerings and provide even more reasons for fans, friends and jazz and blues enthusiasts to visit our facility,” said Terry Hanger, President of Casino Queen. "It’s our great pleasure to welcome the talents of Chad “Crooner” Brown and Blues Rising Band to SEVENS and we’re looking forward to the remaining lineup of amazing live performers to finish out the month on a high note.”

The musical performances are open to anyone 21 and older.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com or find Casino Queen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

