ALTON - With this year’s Jazz & Wine Festival set for Aug. 31, 2024 at the Alton Amphitheater, event organizers expect a large turnout based on early ticket sale numbers.

Dan Herkert, Chair of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said ticket sales are off to a strong start on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“It’s started strong, just where we finished off last year,” Herkert said of ticket sales. “I fully expect the tables on the stage to sell out, and they have the previous two years.

“With Jim Manley being the headliner … he’s nationally known, but he’s a St. Louis guy [and] he should bring a few more people across the river for us.”

This year’s festival will open with a performance by the Alton Jazz Confluence featuring select Alton and Godfrey student musicians, who Herkert previously said he’s “thrilled” to welcome to the amphitheater stage.

After the Alton Jazz Confluence, Left of West will bring their unique blend of funk, rock, jazz, and blues to the stage before Manley, a locally legendary trumpet virtuoso from St. Louis, closes out the show with his headline act.

Tickets for this year’s Jazz & Wine Fest can be purchased on metrotix.com. The cost is $10 for individual general admission tickets, $50 for a two-person reserved table, or $100 for a four-person reserved table. More details are also available on the official Facebook event page and on the Alton Amphitheater website.

