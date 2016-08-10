Jaylen Sheets
August 10, 2016 10:54 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Jaylen Sheets
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Jordan Allen and Jacob Sheets of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 12:52
Date: August 3, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Jenni Sheets; Jesse Sheets; Christopher Allen; Jennifer Jones
Great Grandparents: Terry Vatole; Vivian Vatole; Jackie Jones; Robert Jones
More like this:
Aug 9, 2024 - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ Statement on Ten Year Anniversary of the Killing of Michael Brown, Jr.