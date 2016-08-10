Name: Jaylen Sheets

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Jordan Allen and Jacob Sheets of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs  6 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 12:52

Date: August 3, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Jenni Sheets; Jesse Sheets; Christopher Allen; Jennifer Jones

Great Grandparents: Terry Vatole; Vivian Vatole; Jackie Jones; Robert Jones

 

More like this:

Aug 22, 2024 - Three Charged With Gaming Machine Theft, Property Damage

Aug 25, 2024 - ‘Violent Offender Against Youth,’ Sex Offenders Charged With Failure To Register

Aug 12, 2024 - Mayor Jones' Administration Seeks Financial Audit of SLPS

Aug 9, 2024 - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ Statement on Ten Year Anniversary of the Killing of Michael Brown, Jr.

Jul 16, 2024 - Automated Camera Enforcement Moves Closer to St. Louis Comeback

 